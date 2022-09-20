Megabus.com, one of the largest bus companies in North America, and Southeastern Stages have announced a new partnership that will offer 15 new routes from Atlanta.

The new routes will leave from the Southeastern Stages bus stop at 232 Forsyth St. All other Megabus routes leave from the Civic Center MARTA Station. Tickets for the new routes are available now. The new routes begin Sept. 26.

The new routes include:

Aikens, Sc.

Athens, Ga.

Augusta, Ga.

Camden, Sc.

Columbia, Sc.

Conyers, Ga.

Fayetteville, Nc.

Florence, Sc.

Greensboro, Ga.

Madison, Ga.

Myrtle Beach, Sc.

Raleigh, Nc.

Sumter, Sc.

Thomson, Ga.

Washington, Ga.

“We’re always looking for ways to expand service offerings for our customers and this partnership with Southeastern Stages will allow us to grow our existing network considerably,” said Megabus vice president Colin Emberson. “As we head into the busy holiday travel season, we’re thrilled to be able to provide a wider breadth of options,” Emberson said.

Schedules are now available, and tickets can be purchased today for travel beginning on Sept. 26. Click here for more information.