This weekend the annual mural festival Forward Warrior returned to the streets of Cabbagetown. Boasting a lineup that includes many of Atlanta’s most prestigious street artists, the annual event brings color and life to the walls along Wylie Street on either side of the Krog Street Tunnel. Forward Warrior was created ten years ago by local artist Peter Ferrari who has built the event into a treasured community celebration of public art. Here are a few photos from day 2 of this year’s event.
As Seen in ATL: Forward Warrior 2022
This story first appeared in Sketchbook by Rough Draft, a weekly Arts newsletter.