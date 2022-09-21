Artist Kayleen Scott and Forward Warrior founder Peter Ferrari. Photographs by Isadora Pennington

This weekend the annual mural festival Forward Warrior returned to the streets of Cabbagetown. Boasting a lineup that includes many of Atlanta’s most prestigious street artists, the annual event brings color and life to the walls along Wylie Street on either side of the Krog Street Tunnel. Forward Warrior was created ten years ago by local artist Peter Ferrari who has built the event into a treasured community celebration of public art. Here are a few photos from day 2 of this year’s event.