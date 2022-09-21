Elton John

Wednesday, Sept. 21
 Florence + The Machine @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre 
Nicole Henry @ City Winery 

Thursday, Sept. 22
Elton John @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium (pictured)
Brandi Carlile @ The Fox
Amanda Shires @ Variety Playhouse

Friday, Sept. 23
Alicia Keys @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs @ Variety Playhouse
Slander @ The Eastern

Saturday, Sept. 24
MUNA @ The Masquerade 
Cam @ Variety Playhouse

Sunday, Sept. 25
Jimmy Webb @ City Winery
Back to Yours / Room 213 @ Smith’s Olde Bar
The Mars Volta @ Tabernacle

Monday, Sept. 26
Halestorm @ The Eastern

