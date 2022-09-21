Elton John

For even more concerts, visit our event calendar, How Do You Atlanta?, produced in partnership with WABE and Decaturish.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Florence + The Machine @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Nicole Henry @ City Winery

Thursday, Sept. 22

Elton John @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium (pictured)

Brandi Carlile @ The Fox

Amanda Shires @ Variety Playhouse

Friday, Sept. 23

Alicia Keys @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs @ Variety Playhouse

Slander @ The Eastern

Saturday, Sept. 24

MUNA @ The Masquerade

Cam @ Variety Playhouse

Sunday, Sept. 25

Jimmy Webb @ City Winery

Back to Yours / Room 213 @ Smith’s Olde Bar

The Mars Volta @ Tabernacle

Monday, Sept. 26

Halestorm @ The Eastern

*BOOKMARK THIS* For even more concerts, visit our event calendar, How Do You Atlanta?, produced in partnership with WABE and Decaturish.