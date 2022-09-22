Impact founders – Ron Howard and Brian Grazer with Impact CEO, Tyler Mitchell. Supplied photo.

A new online platform aims to solve production woes across Atlanta’s entertainment industry.

“We launched Impact to empower the people who bring stories to life,” said Brian Grazer, co-founder of Impact. “We want crews to have the ability to access more opportunities and streamline how productions connect and collaborate.”

Impact is a professional network with specialized tools for crews and productions to hire talent faster, wrap earlier and be more inclusive.

Due to shortages, it can often take producers and studios months to lock in crews and locations, which causes major delays.

Impact was founded by Oscar-winning duo Grazer and Ron Howard with CEO Tyler Mitchell in 2020.

“While there have been tremendous technological innovations over the years in digital effects, cameras, editing, and streaming, the actual mounting and physical production of shows has not changed much in the past 20 years,” said Howard.

The platform hosts a database of more than 400,000 profiles of potential crew members.

Impact has been in beta for the past year, and already has over 18,000 registered users, with 4,000 users based in Atlanta.

“There are over 330,000 working crew in the U.S. alone, the majority of which are independent contractors,” said Mitchell. “But, until now, there has not been a network to connect this widespread talent with opportunities. Impact is excited to become the destination for crews to network, showcase their work, and find jobs, while giving productions a place to easily find and hire diverse talent.”

Fifty productions around the world (13 in Atlanta) have used Impact to help source available crew for 118 jobs in the past 90 days.

The platform was officially launch publicly in Atlanta on Sept. 21.

“We hope that Impact will make the hard-working crews’ jobs a little easier, and allow productions to run a bit smoother and maybe even wrap days earlier,” said Howard.

The platform has the backing of venture capital firm Benchmark, which led investments in Uber, eBay, Zillow, OpenTable and NextDoor.

For more information, click here.