Brookhaven has a new restaurant to try this fall.

The Ashford, located at 1418 Dresden Drive, opened up this June. The chef-driven restaurant features a seasonal menu that’s about to get a little bit of an update for the fall.

Chef Randy Lewis, who is also one of three founding partners for the restaurant, said The Ashford will begin introducing new menu items over the next couple of weeks.

“Probably starting next week and over the next few weeks, we’ll have all the changes we’ll be making to the menu,” Lewis said.

Lewis, along with Matt and Blair Huckeba, are the founding partners of The Ashford. The Huckebas were owners of Pour Kitchen + Bar, which used to sit in the space that The Ashford now occupies. Lewis is the former executive chef of Gypsy Kitchen and The Southern Gentleman, according to What Now Atlanta.

“We wanted to create something that was neighborhood friendly,” Lewis said. “Something that people could come up and come to the bar and share some things, or sit down and have a proper meal if they wanted to.”

Lewis described The Ashford’s menu as “modern global cuisine,” and said he wanted the freedom to be able to include Korean, Spanish, Italian, or any other influence that struck his fancy at any given time.

“I’ve been very lucky. I’ve eaten and traveled and worked around the world,” he said. “I love food, so I didn’t want to necessarily box myself into a certain cuisine.”

Some of the dishes currently available at The Ashford include bao buns with heritage pork and Asian spices. There’s fresh ricotta made in house, and meatballs served over polenta. Lewis also makes a Korean-influenced beef tartare served with a tomato/strawberry sauce he said has been a little more popular than he would have expected.

As for the fall menu? Diners can expect a few more entrees to choose from in the coming months. While these items might not find their way onto the menu all at once, here’s what you can look forward to:

Verlasso Salmon, Farro Verde, Roasted Sunchoke, Dried Cherries, Baby Kale

Dry Aged Pork Chop, Roasted Red Cabbage, Kumquat-Bacon-Jalapeno Gastrique