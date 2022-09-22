The private Jewish school community is mourning the death of a senior student.

A student’s family and The Weber School community is mourning the loss of a member of its senior class on Wednesday.

Reports from CBS46 said that the student-athlete at the private Jewish school at 6751 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs died following a medical emergency during a flag football game Wednesday afternoon.

Rabbi Ed Harwitz, Head of School at The Weber School, sent out the following statement to the community on Thursday, Sept. 22:

“The Weber School is mourning the tragic loss yesterday of a member of our Senior class. Last night and this morning, students, faculty, staff, and parents came together in solidarity and meaningful reflection and prayer. Starting today, Weber is partnering with Jewish communal agencies and mental health resources to provide teams of therapists, counselors, and rabbis to support our students, faculty, staff, and parents.

“All classes, athletic practices, events, and co-curricular programs have been canceled today. We are deeply grateful for the expressions of love and support that so many throughout greater Atlanta have shared upon hearing this tragic news. At this time, Weber’s singular concern is to care for our grieving community,” his statement concluded.