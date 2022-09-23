Sunday in the Park/Tunes from the Tombs at Oakland Cemetery. (Courtesy Oakland Cemetery)

The weather looks perfect for the slew of festivals happening this weekend – Sept. 23-25 – including art, film, food, and music.

East Atlanta Strut –The annual festival in East Atlanta Village is Saturday from noon – 6 p.m. with arts and crafts, food and drink, a parade, live music, general quirkiness, and more.

Sandy Springs Artsapalooza – Held Saturday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) along Lake Forrest Drive, the event will feature 150 art vendors, music, and a children’s play area.

Sunday in the Park/Tunes from the Tombs – Sunday music festival at Oakland Cemetery headlined by SUSTO, plus cemetery tours, craft beer, artists market, food trucks, and more from noon – 7 p.m. (pictured)

Out on Film – More than 140 LGBTQ+ films are screening now through Oct. 2. at the 35th annual festival.

Atlanta Greek Festival – The annual food festival returns today through Sunday at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Clairmont Road.

Sweet Auburn Music Fest– Annual R&B, hip-hop, and gospel music festival on Auburn Avenue with food, children’s activities, and more on Saturday and Sunday.

Nourish Community Fest – Garden tours, workshops, vendors, food trucks, plant swap, and much more on Saturday and Sunday at Nourish Botanica.

Porches & Pies – Head to Adair Park on Saturday from noon-5 p.m. for pie tasting, a bake-off, an artist market, a beer garden, and live music.