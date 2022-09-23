With the cold weather right around the corner, the Roswell Woman’s Club (RWC) wants to ensure everyone in the community has a proper winter coat.

The RWC is calling on community members to gather gently worn or new winter coats to donate to people in need through the North Fulton Community Charities (NFCC).

“The RWC is excited to be a part of this annual event supporting NFCC with a monetary donation, by collecting coats and accessories, and through volunteering at the distribution event in October,” said Susan Peterson, community service committee with the RWC.

As a non-profit service organization, the RWC works to support the local community through fundraisers and scholarships.

The winter coat drive — Cocktails and Coats — is set for Sept. 28. For the event, the RWC is looking for donations of gently worn or new coats.

“Last year, NFCC distributed over 1,600 coats to local families in need,” said Peterson.

The organization says all sizes of coats are in need — from newborn to adult. The most-needed sizes are youth, teen and adults.

Donations of scarfs, hats, mittens and gloves are also welcome.

Cocktails and Coats will take place on Sept. 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sunny & Ranney in Roswell, Ga.

For more information, visit Cocktails for Coats or roswellwomansclub.org.