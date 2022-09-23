On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 115 (and counting) underground dining events with 58 ITP and 57 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.
Lots happening this weekend….and here’s what we recommend:
THE FUN, IF NOT WONDERFULLY WACKY
All we are going to say here is: we love Atlanta…
- Oktoberfest Sausages: Nothing says Oktoberfest like sausages. But on Saturday at @roundtripbeer nothing says Southern Oktoberfest like @secretpintbbq breakfast sausages with American cheese and @wafflehouseofficial scattered and smothered hash browns. And with @nanashouseco bringing the empanadas, we feel complete.
- Roller Derby + Filipino Pop-Up at a Masonic temple: We say…why not? Munch on Ube cheese cake, bisayang karnitas tacos and other Filipino fare from @barangayatl and @sevenfingersbakedgoods while watching roller derby jams at the Yaarab Shrine Center in O4W.
- Virtual Reality Wine Tasting + Chili Lime Cricket Tacos: Take a virtual reality tour of North Georgia’s @bigdoor_vineyards while munching on arthropod and non-arthropod futuristic cuisine from @stolengoodsatl at @shopvinoteca in Inman Park
CAN’T MISS
Simply put, these folks won’t let you down.
- Friday: @dmtaqueria is at @sabbathbrewing in EAV with birria and other LA style tacos
- Friday @tko_thekorean1 is at @eventidebrewing with Korean gourmet street foods with a twist
- Friday and Saturday: @illegalfoodatl is at @sisterlouisaschurch in O4W with his ‘personally authentic’ take on Vietnamese classics like grilled eggplant (Cà Tím Nướng)
- Friday – Sunday: @ganji.atl is at @sceptrebeer in Oakhurst with American classics and Korean essentials
- Saturday: @carrotdogatl is at @thewindow.food with those classic vegan dogs. Enjoy them here while you can ‘cause they are looking for new digs.
- Saturday: @kamayan_atl on BuHi hosting a Filipino Tiangge market with friends @beikdgoods and @pizza.kusina
- Sunday brunch: @itsmightyhans is back with a Taiwanese brunch residency at @fullcommissionatl. Don’t forget at the same venue, @sosofedatl does Lao Sunday-Tuesdays while @bravewojtek does Polish/Eastern European on Wednesday-Saturdays.
- Sunday: @bamepopup is at @3timaginarium in Reynoldstown with homestyle Vietnamese
- Sunday: O4W Block Party never fails to deliver quality pop-ups at @amanoatl. This week check out @humblemumbleatl (not your average sandwiches), @pats.poutine (🇨🇦 fries), @simplyirresistible.atl (Asian baked goods & desserts) and @mannysjuicebar (juice & smoothies) with hosts @barangayatl (Filipino) and @baolicious.atl (steamed Asian Buns)
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)
3:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Grant Park: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)
5:00pm | Full Commission
O4W: Illegal Food (comfort food)
5:00pm – 11:00pm | Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room & Ping Pong Emporium
7:00pm | Sabbath Brewing
Grant Park: TKO (Korean comfort food)
8:00pm | Eventide Brewing
SATURDAY
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)
12:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Adair Park: Carrot Dog (Vegan Fast Food)
12:00pm – 4:00pm | The Window: Food
Underwood Hills: Oktoberfest Kickoff: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ), Nana’s House (cakes & quesadillas)
1:00pm – 6:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company
O4W: Barangay | ATL (Filipino) + Seven Fingers Baked Goods (Filipino bakery)
4:00pm – 7:30pm | Yaarab Shrine Temple
BuHi: KAMAYAN ATLANTA with Isabel Fiorella (Filipino desserts) & Pizza Kusina (Inspired Artisan Pizza)
4:30pm – 9:00pm | Kamayan ATL – Filipino Restaurant & Catering
Grant Park: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)
5:00pm | Full Commission
O4W: Illegal Food (comfort food)
5:00pm – 11:00pm | Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room & Ping Pong Emporium
SUNDAY
Grant Park: Mighty Hans (Taiwanese-American Brunch))
10:00am – 1:00pm | Full Commission
11:00am – 3:00pm | a mano
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)
12:00pm – 8:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Reynoldstown: Ba + Mẹ. (Vietnamese)
2:00pm – 10:00pm | Three Taverns Imaginarium
Grant Park: Breaking Rice with SO SO FED (Lao)
5:00pm – 10:00pm | Full Commission
Inman Park: Stolen Goods ATL (chef collective)
6:30pm – 8:30pm | VinoTeca