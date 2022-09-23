On Sunday, enjoy these chili lime cricket tacos and other futuristic foods as well as a virtual reality tour of Big Door Vineyards at VinoTeca in Inman Park.



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 115 (and counting) underground dining events with 58 ITP and 57 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

Lots happening this weekend….and here’s what we recommend:

THE FUN, IF NOT WONDERFULLY WACKY

All we are going to say here is: we love Atlanta…

CAN’T MISS

Simply put, these folks won’t let you down.

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

3:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Grant Park: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)

5:00pm | Full Commission

O4W: Illegal Food (comfort food)

5:00pm – 11:00pm | Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room & Ping Pong Emporium

EAV: DMT (tacos)

7:00pm | Sabbath Brewing

Grant Park: TKO (Korean comfort food)

8:00pm | Eventide Brewing

SATURDAY

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

12:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Adair Park: Carrot Dog (Vegan Fast Food)

12:00pm – 4:00pm | The Window: Food

Underwood Hills: Oktoberfest Kickoff: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ), Nana’s House (cakes & quesadillas)

1:00pm – 6:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

O4W: Barangay | ATL (Filipino) + Seven Fingers Baked Goods (Filipino bakery)

4:00pm – 7:30pm | Yaarab Shrine Temple

BuHi: KAMAYAN ATLANTA with Isabel Fiorella (Filipino desserts) & Pizza Kusina (Inspired Artisan Pizza)

4:30pm – 9:00pm | Kamayan ATL – Filipino Restaurant & Catering

Grant Park: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)

5:00pm | Full Commission

O4W: Illegal Food (comfort food)

5:00pm – 11:00pm | Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room & Ping Pong Emporium

SUNDAY

Grant Park: Mighty Hans (Taiwanese-American Brunch))

10:00am – 1:00pm | Full Commission

O4W: O4W BLOCK PARTY

11:00am – 3:00pm | a mano

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

12:00pm – 8:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Reynoldstown: Ba + Mẹ. (Vietnamese)

2:00pm – 10:00pm | Three Taverns Imaginarium

Grant Park: Breaking Rice with SO SO FED (Lao)

5:00pm – 10:00pm | Full Commission

Inman Park: Stolen Goods ATL (chef collective)

6:30pm – 8:30pm | VinoTeca