The Gather ‘round Festival is back to celebrate the sounds and flavors of the South.

Founded by Southern Culinary and Creative, Gather ’round will run Sept. 29 through Oct. 2, at locations inside the Echo Street West development, including Westside Motor Lounge, Guardian Works, and Guardian Studios.

Proceeds from the weekend will benefit Speed Rack, a bartending competition aimed at empowering women in the industry, and Giving Kitchen, the non-profit partner that provides emergency assistance for food service workers through financial support.

Gather ’round event details:

Thursday, September 29: Soul of the South

This kickoff party will feature more than 35 stations of food and drink, including a tasting experience with the region’s top breweries, a cocktail and DJ pairing exploring the classic cocktails and musical genres that define the South, and an art exhibition by Guardian Studios

Friday, September 30: Sound & Flavor Dinner Series

El Ponce’s Cena de Remezclas, (Remix Dinner)

A journey of sound and flavor, with ingredients remixed to highlight tastes that will delight and inspire a delicious evening. This creative, flavorful meal will find you dancing the night away at La Palpa at El Ponce after filling your bellies as you sway to the best of DJ Rasta Root and go on a journey through the rich history of Mexican cuisine, along with a spirits selection curated by local bottle shop Elemental Spirits Co.

Nick’s Westside: Music Meets Food dinner

Hosted by Nick Leahy and featuring chefs Duane Nutter of Southern National and Bruce Moffett of Moffett Restaurant Group, will dazzle your taste buds with a curated menu and sounds from each chef’s hometown. The inspired multicourse lineup will showcase their favorite music from the South and will be paired with a cocktail and/or wine selection to compliment the evening.

Saturday, October 1: Sound & Flavor Dinner Series

One Flew the Coop

A dinner hosted by Chef Cedric McCroery (One Flew South) and featuring Chef Demetrius Brown (Heritage Super Club), Chef Allen Suh (One Flew South), and Arield Powell & Ray Samson (Bar Vegan), will take guests on a culinary journey inspired by the Blues music of the Mississippi Delta.

South Got Something to Say

South Got Something to Say will feature a lineup of award-winning chefs and barkeeps as they create an unforgettable 10-course meal, paired with cocktails, wine, and beer. With an all-star roster from across the South, including:

Brittany Anderson of Richmond, VA

Ferrell Alvarez of Tampa, FL

Michael Gulotta of New Orleans

Rebecca Masson of Houston, TX

Erika Moore and Raquel Ravenell of Atlanta, GA

J’Nai Williamson of New Orleans, LA

Behind the Bar Cocktails

Behind the Bar includes tastings and technique masterclasses with premium spirit partners and top-shelf talent, including:

Kellie Thorn

Keyatta Mincey Parker

Lynnette Marrero

Meaghan Dorman

Tiffanie Barriere

Sunday, October 2: Apermoutho: A Disco Day Party

Closing out the Festival will be a disco day party, featuring the nationally recognized Speed Rack bartending competition.

The spectator-friendly Speed Rack competition is one of the most influential and community-connecting programs in the field and is aimed at empowering women in the bar industry. The weekend will come to a close with the crowning of the Atlanta bartender champ on this first of four regional tour stops.

For additional information, visit gatherroundatl.com.