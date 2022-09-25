Tropical Storm Ian’s path as of Sunday, Sept. 25, at 5 p.m. (Courtesy The Weather Channel)

Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp has ordered the activation of the State Operations Center on Monday, Sept, 26, to prepare for any potential impact from Tropical Storm Ian later in the week.

According to the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Tropical Storm Ian is expected to begin rapidly strengthening today and will continue to do so through Tuesday, at which point it will become a Category 4 hurricane.

Though models suggest it will weaken before making landfall on Thursday, and its ultimate route is still undetermined, Ian could result in severe weather damage for large parts of Georgia.

“I urge my fellow Georgians to monitor this storm as it evolves and calmly take the necessary precautions to keep their families and neighbors safe, if the storm continues to intensify,” Kemp said in a statement. “Throughout the week, I will work closely with GEMA/HS, the weather service, public safety organizations, and others to ensure we leave nothing to chance.”

Kemp said the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency are closely monitoring the status and path of the storm and will provide updates when appropriate. In the interim, Georgians are encouraged to remain weather aware by keeping a close eye on weather forecasts and media reports on Tropical Storm Ian.

Those who find themselves in Ian’s eventual path can also consult this informational website provided by GEMA/HS which includes tips on storm preparedness before, during, and after a hurricane.