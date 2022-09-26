In light of last week’s news Adnan Syed, whose story was featured in the first season of the Serial podcast, has been released from prison, we wanted to share some of Atlanta’s top true crime podcasts.



🔬 Atlanta Monster, hosted by award-winning documentary filmmaker Payne Lyndsey, tells the story of more than 24 Black boys missing and murdered in the late 70s and early 80s, and whether the right person was convicted of their murders.



🎙 The AJC’s Breakdown, with award-winning journalist Bill Rankin, has featured many stories impacting Atlanta, including “A Jury of His Peers,” for which it won an award.



⚖️ WABE’s Buried Truths, hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning author, journalist and professor Hank Klibanoff, investigates still-relevant stories of injustice, resilience, and racism in the American South. The series won a Peabody in 2018.



🩸 Blood Town, by creator and producer Penny Dearmin, tells the story of who killed UGA professor Marianne Shockley in 2019.



🧐 WXIA’s Kaitlyn Ross hosts Intent: The Tex McIver Case, which is an update to the original series, The Officer’s Wife, and investigates who shot and killed Diane McIver in 2016.