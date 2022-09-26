Midtown Union (Images courtesyCourtesy Granite Properties) The Yard, the amenity terrace of the Midtown Union office building A conference room in the Midtown Union office building. The lobby of the Midtown Union office building. MOVE fitness center at the Midtown Union office building. The lounge at the Midtown Union office building. Another view of The Yard. One of @joekingatl’s murals on the Spring Street side of Midtown Union. Aveline lounge at the Kimpton Shane Hotel. The bar at Hartley Kitchen & Bar at Kimpton Shane Hotel.

MetLife Investment Management (MIM) and Granite Properties have officialy opened Midtown Union, the mixed-use development featuring office, residential, hotel, and retail.

The project’s Class-AA office tower and the Mira at Midtown Union residential tower opened in July, and The Kimpton Shane Hotel opened on Sept. 21.

“Midtown Union is a place that connects people. It brings people together through the mix of office, living, hotel, and retail uses and onsite amenities. The new extension of Arts Center Way allows people to take a quick walk to the nearby Arts District for inspiration and culture. Given the location’s walkability and proximity to nearby transportation hubs, it also provides quick access to other parts of Atlanta,” said John Robbins, Senior Managing Director, Granite Properties, said in a press release. “The Class-AA office building places our customer experience and wellbeing at the forefront. Its social spaces, inspiring outdoor amenities, and wellness features make for an inviting and productive work environment,” he added.

Class-AA office Tower

The 26-story, 612,000 square feet office tower is designed to achieve LEED Silver and Fitwel certifications. It is developed by MetLife Investment Management and Granite Properties, amenities include a 12,000 square foot outdoor terrace on the 8th floor connecting a fitness center, boardroom, conference meeting facilities and lounge. The building also offers a “touchless experience” through contactless smart card access throughout the building, hands-free entry doors, and destination dispatch elevators, which users can summon via a mobile app. Invesco has leased 300,000 square feet in Midtown Union for its future global headquarters and will begin relocating in early 2023.

Mira at Midtown Union

The 26-story, 355 luxury unit residential tower is developed by MetLife Investment Management and StreetLights Residential. Leasing has commenced and residents have begun moving in. Mira at Midtown Union offers high-end finishes within several floorplans, including studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, ranging in size from 496 to 1,743 square feet. Amenities include:an outdoor deck with a pool, seating, and grilling stations overlooking Midtown Atlanta, with a pool-side resident bar and lounge. There’s also co-working spaces, fitness center, and pet lawn and spa.

The Kimpton Shane Hotel

The 14-story, 230-key hotel operated by Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is developed by MetLife Investment Management and AMS Hospitality. The interior is designed by Studio 11 Design. The hotel features artwork from 30+ global artists curated by Atlanta-based Soho Myriad. There’s also the Hartley Kitchen and Cocktails restaurant, Aveline cocktail lounge, and 6,600 square feet of meeting and event space.

A pedestrian-friendly extension of Arts Center Way through the heart of the property creates a new retail destination with 32,000 square feet of restaurants and shops. There are also two large public art installations created by Atlanta-based artist, Joe Dreher, aka @joekingatl. A 4,758 SF mural on the South Garage (on Spring Street) consists of two intertwining faces, and a 2,750 SF on the North Garage (at 17th and W. Peachtree) features single-line drawings of four faces and a Mobius strip.

Midtown Union is located on 1331 Spring Street and provides accessibility via four points of ingress and egress. It has “first-on/first-off” access to the I-75/85 Connector, and is a 2-minute walk from the Arts Center MARTA Station providing a 24-minute ride to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Midtown Union was designed by Cooper Carry. General Contractor Brasfield & Gorrie began construction of the three towers simultaneously in November 2019. The project was built through the pandemic and completed on time and under budget.