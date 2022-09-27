The Atlanta Design Festival is back Oct. 1-9 with architecture tours in Atlanta and Serenbe, as well as a conference with a slate of special guests and design experts.

The architecture tour will showcase 17 modern buildings, including the Holly Hill House (pictured), TKElevator building, YKK headquarters, Norfolk-Southern headquarters, and more. Tickets, which sell out quickly, are available here.

The Design is Human Conference will feature 22 guest speakers over 13 sessions, including Rapha Abrue, SVP of global design for Coca-Cola; Ryan Wilson, founder of The Gathering Spot; Sofi Armenakian, director of sustainability for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena; and many more.

See the full slate of events and get tickets here.