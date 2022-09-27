Homicide detectives with the Atlanta Police Department have opened an investigation into the Sept. 22 shooting of a man on Moreland Avenue who died of his injuries on Monday.

On Sept. 22 around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at the Advanced Auto Parts at 1395 Moreland Ave. SE. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained a single gunshot wound.

Grady EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

The name of the victim and other details have not been released by APD.