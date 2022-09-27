Leadership Sandy Springs (LSS) has announced the 34 members of the new LSS Class of 2023.
The diverse group of experienced and emerging leaders, the class began their nine-month community leadership development program last weekend with a retreat at Unicoi State Park in Helen, Georgia.
“It’s one of our program’s highlights. Everyone gets to know one another better and identify individual strengths and leadership styles,” said LSS Program Director Catherine Lautenbacher, a 2011 graduate of the program.
Following the retreat, class members attend monthly program days and special events to educate them about Sandy Springs and the Greater Perimeter area, enhance leadership skills, deepen civic understanding, and connect them with leaders across many sectors.
“We’re proud to say that community doesn’t just happen, but that we [Leadership Sandy Springs] help create it,” said Rosalyn Putnam, the nonprofit’s new executive director. “Since 1987, Leadership Sandy Springs has graduated nearly 1,000 alumni who make a positive impact in our community and region. They lead nonprofits, large and small businesses, and organizations, serve on boards, city councils and commissions, and volunteer their time and talent to build a thriving, inclusive community.”
The 34 members are:
Lauri Barrett – Community Volunteer
Charnaye Bosley – Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital
Sherry Collins – Community Volunteer
Cameron Darweesh – Community Assistance Center
Michelle Day – Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta
Gail Early Jokerst – Brightside Works LLC
Jennifer Emery – City of Sandy Springs
Maite Fuertes – Los Niños Primero
Shanti Gangadharan – HealthStream
Candice Giardino – Arrow Exterminators
Sequoia Hanneman – Genpact
Megan Harris – Nagem Management Group, Inc.
Eric Hollinhead – Fulton County Schools
Kacy Homans – HP, Inc.
Imani Isaac – Sandy Springs Fire Department
Scott Levy – Sandy Springs Police Department
Rashida Liddell – DIRECTV, LLC.
Ryan Love – Created With Love Events LLC
Leslie Marie Moseley – eXp Realty
Matt Neylon – The Mount Vernon School
Brian Patterson – North Springs Charter High School
Rollin Richmond – Rotary Club of Sandy Springs
John Runningen – Commenda Capital LLC
Crystal Seymore – Kaiser Permanente
Marc Sonenshine – Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates
Justin Sparano – Northside Hospital
Kevin Stone – Burr & Forman LLP
Kyle Sweeney – Sandy Springs Fire Department
Ben Taube – Bank of America
Linda Trickey – Cox Communications
George Tucker – Campbell-Stone North Apartments
Nancy Votta – Atlanta Orthodontic Specialists
Matt Weiss – Parker, Hudson, Rainer, Dobbs LLP
Chris Zorn – Emory Winship Cancer Institute