The Leadership Sandy Springs Class of 2023 begins their 9-month community leadership development program the weekend of Sept. 22-24. (LSS)

Leadership Sandy Springs (LSS) has announced the 34 members of the new LSS Class of 2023.

The diverse group of experienced and emerging leaders, the class began their nine-month community leadership development program last weekend with a retreat at Unicoi State Park in Helen, Georgia.

“It’s one of our program’s highlights. Everyone gets to know one another better and identify individual strengths and leadership styles,” said LSS Program Director Catherine Lautenbacher, a 2011 graduate of the program.

Following the retreat, class members attend monthly program days and special events to educate them about Sandy Springs and the Greater Perimeter area, enhance leadership skills, deepen civic understanding, and connect them with leaders across many sectors.

“We’re proud to say that community doesn’t just happen, but that we [Leadership Sandy Springs] help create it,” said Rosalyn Putnam, the nonprofit’s new executive director. “Since 1987, Leadership Sandy Springs has graduated nearly 1,000 alumni who make a positive impact in our community and region. They lead nonprofits, large and small businesses, and organizations, serve on boards, city councils and commissions, and volunteer their time and talent to build a thriving, inclusive community.”

The 34 members are:

Lauri Barrett – Community Volunteer

Charnaye Bosley – Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital

Sherry Collins – Community Volunteer

Cameron Darweesh – Community Assistance Center

Michelle Day – Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta

Gail Early Jokerst – Brightside Works LLC

Jennifer Emery – City of Sandy Springs

Maite Fuertes – Los Niños Primero

Shanti Gangadharan – HealthStream

Candice Giardino – Arrow Exterminators

Sequoia Hanneman – Genpact

Megan Harris – Nagem Management Group, Inc.

Eric Hollinhead – Fulton County Schools

Kacy Homans – HP, Inc.

Imani Isaac – Sandy Springs Fire Department

Scott Levy – Sandy Springs Police Department

Rashida Liddell – DIRECTV, LLC.

Ryan Love – Created With Love Events LLC

Leslie Marie Moseley – eXp Realty

Matt Neylon – The Mount Vernon School

Brian Patterson – North Springs Charter High School

Rollin Richmond – Rotary Club of Sandy Springs

John Runningen – Commenda Capital LLC

Crystal Seymore – Kaiser Permanente

Marc Sonenshine – Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates

Justin Sparano – Northside Hospital

Kevin Stone – Burr & Forman LLP

Kyle Sweeney – Sandy Springs Fire Department

Ben Taube – Bank of America

Linda Trickey – Cox Communications

George Tucker – Campbell-Stone North Apartments

Nancy Votta – Atlanta Orthodontic Specialists

Matt Weiss – Parker, Hudson, Rainer, Dobbs LLP

Chris Zorn – Emory Winship Cancer Institute