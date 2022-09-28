Trails, economic development, and the new public safety building were topics of Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst’s State of the City address on Sept. 27.

Ernst delivered the address, which came partly in video format, to the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce at a luncheon event.

“Brookhaven’s branding is if we’re going to do it, we’re going to try to do it as big as possible and as right as possible,” Ernst said.

The video addressed the city’s new Special Services District (SSD), which has certain business owners pay more in property taxes to help fund infrastructure improvements. The Brookhaven City Council approved the SSD in 2021, and approved a millage rate of 4.0 mills earlier this year.

According to a city spokesperson, the SSD is expected to bring in roughly $6.6 million per year. The council approved an SSD project list, which includes $60 million for the new City Hall, at an August meeting. Ernst said the city is hoping to start construction on that project before the end of the year.

In response to questions about the city’s new public safety building, which will be located at 1793 Briarwood Road. Construction was previously expected to be completed by the end of June, but now the city hopes to be finished by the end of the year.

“We are still hoping that we can get in by the end of this year,” Ernst said. “We’re going to throw one hell of a party when we do.”

In response to questions about housing and if Brookhaven has a plan to accommodate new residents who are attracted to the city, Ernst appeared optimistic.

“Even with this downturn, people are interested in Brookhaven to build buildings and apartments and townhomes,” he said. “Is it going to be enough for everyone? I can’t say yes or no. There’s always going to be more housing needed, especially in the metro Atlanta area.”

Ernst also brought up the recent cancellation of Music Midtown, which might have inadvertently affected Brookhaven’s attractiveness. The September music festival was canceled in August due to Georgia gun laws. According to Ernst, without Music Midtown, Brookhaven’s Cherry Blossom Festival would be the second largest in the state, after Shaky Knees Music Festival.

Ernst also addressed greenspace in the city. According to the video, Brookhaven has added nearly 100 acres of greenspace since its incorporation in 2012. In response to questions about Phase II of the Peachtree Creek Greenway, which runs from North Druid Hills Road to the Atlanta city limit, Ernst said the city’s goal is to “get to the Beltline as quickly as possible.”

The city is in the engineering stage for Phase II. Director of Strategic Partnerships Patty Hansen said construction is expected to start in fiscal year 2024.