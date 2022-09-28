Daily Chew is getting a new head chef.

Chef Olivia McCoy is joining Daily Chew, a local cafe from the team behind the catering business Stop Think Chew, as its new head chef, according to a press release. McCoy will oversee the kitchen and take responsibility for the overall menu design and recipe development.

Olivia McCoy, the new head chef for Daily Chew.

“Taking on this position with Daily Chew is a lifelong dream come true as I’ve always wanted to hold the title of Head Chef,” McCoy said in the release. “I am thrilled to build on Daily Chew’s already notable food and beverage program with a focus on continuing to infuse concepts that have high regard for local produce and nourish the body and soul.”

McCoy previously held positions as an assistant pastry chef at the Israeli-inspired restaurant Aziza, lead production baker at PERC Coffee, and pastry chef at Atlanta’s Kimball House.

Daily Chew is located on Liddell Drive and offers a menu inspired by owner Julia Kesler Imerman’s Jewish and South African roots with locally sourced ingredients. Imerman said bringing McCoy on will allow Daily Chew to put focus on its food and pastry program.



“We are doing something unique in this space for breakfast and lunch with a strong focus on community,” she said in the release.