A video gaming conference is returning to Atlanta in the beginning of October.

The Southern Interactive Entertainment and Games Expo (SIEGE) runs from Oct. 7-9 this year, and will include both in-person and virtual events. The conference has been put on by the Georgia Game Developers Association (GGDA) since 2007.

This year’s schedule includes sessions on advanced game design and how to jumpstart a gaming career or studio. There will also be a virtual keynote speech on Oct. 8 called “Designing for Diversity.”

On Oct. 9, the conference will host an in-person awards event at Doraville Digital Studios at 5999 New Peachtree Road. From noon to 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy networking before the conference’s annual Silver Excellence in Indie Gaming Development (Silv-E) award ceremony. According to SIEGE’s website, they will give away more than $1,500 to indie game developers.

A full schedule can be found online and tickets for the networking event are $20, or free if you are a GGDA member.