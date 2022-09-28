The Brookhaven City Council has approved a demolition contract for a bridge on W. Nancy Creek Drive.

At the beginning of July, the city announced that the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) discovered structural issues with a bridge near 1243 W. Nancy Creek Drive during an inspection, and that the bridge would need to be replaced. The city approved a design contract for a new bridge on July 26.

At a Sept. 27 meeting, the council approved a $428,405 contract with Georgia Bridge and Concrete for the demolition of the bridge. According to Public Works Director Don Sherrill, the cost includes things like traffic control devices, temporary barriers, and other support infrastructure in addition to the demolition.

Sherrill said City Manager Christian Sigman previously authorized the work.

“Now we’re just seeking formal approval from the City Council on this,” he said.

In response to questions raised during public comment on if the cost of the contract was too high, Sigman said the administration was not concerned. Councilmember Linley Jones asked how long it might take if the city were to consider other bids to find a better price.

“If we were to start from scratch, I would add at least 60-90 days,” Sigman said in response.

Jones said she didn’t believe the community would tolerate a delay of that length, and the council approved the contract unanimously

A city spokesperson said that work is expected to start the week of Oct. 3 and take about four weeks to complete. The expected date for the completion of the replacement bridge is July of next year.

Update: this article has been updated with the expected date of the completion of the replacement bridge.