Hurricane Ian is going to throw a wrench into a couple of planned festivals, double check with organizers before heading out. Wildwood, featuring Jenny Lewis, Drive by Truckers, and The Wood Brothers, is updating its website.

Tonight

🌈 Lil Nas X @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Thurs. Sept. 29

🎶 Sabrina Carpenter @ Center Stage Theater

🎙️ Mary J. Blige @ State Farm Arena

🎹 Nathaniel Rateliff @ The Eastern (Also Friday)

Fri., Sept. 30

🤘 Melissa Etheridge @ Atlanta Botanical Garden

🎤 Kansas @ Byers Theatre

Sat., Oct. 1

🎸 Goose @ Pullman Yards (Also Sunday)

🥁 The War on Drugs @ Georgia Theatre – Athens

🎷 38 Special @ Brightmoor Healthcare Amphitheater

Sun. Oct. 2

🍺 Historic Athens Porchfest

🎼 Ani DiFranco w/ Special Guest @ Buckhead Theatre

🇵🇷 Wisin y Yandel @ Gas South Arena

Mon. Oct. 3

🍷 Lucinda Wiliams @ City Winery (Also Tues, Weds, and Thurs)

Tues. Oct. 4

⚰️ Death Cab For Cutie @ Coca-Cola Roxy