Courtesy Wellstar

Wellstar announced Thursday that it will shutter Atlanta Medical Center’s emergency two weeks ahead of the hospital’s full closure on Nov. 1

The AMC emergency department will close Oct. 14 at 7 a.m., while the hospital will begin total diversion starting Oct. 3 at 7 a.m.

In a press release, Wellstar said “safely winding down services at the AMC Emergency Department is a critical part of this effort, as it helps reduce inpatient volume at the hospital and minimizes the number of patients who may need to transfer out of AMC on Nov. 1.”

“We will still accept patients via EMS if needed through October 14 at 7 a.m., but request that they choose other providers first when possible. This will allow us to ensure we have the capacity, staffing and capability to treat all those coming to AMC for care for the duration of their care leading up to the hospital’s closure.”

The state of Georgia will give Grady Health System $130 million in federal funds to add 200 beds to Grady Memorial Hospital, which is soon to be the sole level one trauma center in a city after AMC’s closure.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued an executive order this week to temporarily halt any redevelopment of the 25-acre AMC site in Old Fourth Ward.

Wellstar Health System said it was closing AMC due to “decreasing revenue and increasing costs for staff and supplies due to soaring inflation.”