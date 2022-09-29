Illegal Food at Sister Louisa’s Church has put these mapo chili cheese fries back on the menu all weekend.



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 100 (and counting) underground dining events with 62 ITP and 38 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

Not to rain on anyone’s parade, but the threat of Hurricane Ian creeping up to the city is putting a bit of a damper on the underground dining scene this weekend with a number of folks cancelling. That being said, still plenty of quality foodtastic events to choose from.

And here are our suggestions:

GATHER ‘ROUND

The Gather ‘round food festival is all weekend. If you missed the pop-up experience curated by Punk Foodie with 14 chefs with this nifty program guide on Thursday, don’t worry, there are still some major ‘industry’ events happening including Sound + Flavor collaborative dinners with great Southern chefs throughout the weekend, Behind the Bar seminars & tasting experiences on Saturday and the Apermoutho: A Low ABV Day Disco on Sunday.

OKTOBERFEST

A few events wrapping up the German beer festival season:

On Saturday and Sunday, @kinship_atl in VaHi is serving 40 bratwursts each day along with @elsewherebrewing Vienna lager. The brats are made with Hefeweizen and poached in Oktoberfest Marzen.

On Friday and Sunday, @gourmet_street_foods is doing a special Oktoberfest menu, first at @pontoonbrewing in Dunwoody (Fri) and @roundtripbeer in Underwood Hills (Sun)

On Friday and Saturday, @chef_jackson from HD Prep will be at @roundtripbeer with his own special Oktoberfest menu.

NEW AND SPECIAL STUFF

MAPO CHILI CHEESE FRIES from @illegalfoodatl at @sisterlouisaschurch in O4W Wednesday – Saturday is back on the menu but sells out fast. We’ve seen debates in some circles on whether mapo tofu is a chili dish in the traditional American sense and/or whether one should consume cheese on mapo tofu. Frankly speaking, we are too busy scarfing down this dish to be involved in those convos…

CHLODNIK CHILLED BEET SOUP from @bravewojtek at @fullcommissionatl in Grant Park Wednesday – Saturday is being served to close out the Summer.

THE BURRITO BUS from @muchachoatl is now parked on Hemphill Ave in Home Park everyday from 8AM-2PM.

OTHER ‘CAN’T MISS’ POP-UPS:

Friday: @adobo.atl is slinging Fil-Am deliciousness at @littlecottagebrewery in Avondale Estates and @crinklesbynina is bringing desserts to @rebelteahouse soft opening in Decatur

Sunday: @itsmightyhans continues his Taiwanese brunch residency at @fullcommissionatl and @slimthickveganatl is at @littlecottagebrewery with Southern vegan wonderfulness

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

West Midtown Area: Muchacho Burrito Bus

8:00am – 2:00pm | Muchacho Burrito Bus

Underwood Hills: HD Prep Oktoberfest Special Menu (healthy & delicious)

2:30pm – 8:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Avondale Estates: Chef B. Wilson (comfort food)

4:00pm – 9:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Dunwoody: Gourmet Street Foods (comfort food)

4:00pm – 10:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company

Avondale Estates: Adobo ATL (Filipino-American)

5:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

O4W: Illegal Food (comfort food)

5:00pm – 11:00pm | Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room & Ping Pong Emporium

Grant Park: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)

5:00pm | Full Commission

Decatur: Crinkles by Nina (desserts)

6:00pm | Rebel Tea House

SATURDAY

West Midtown Area: Muchacho Burrito Bus

8:00am – 2:00pm | Muchacho Burrito Bus

Virginia Highland: Kinship (Butcher) Bratwurst Special

11:00am | Kinship Butcher & Sundry

Avondale Estates: Chef B. Wilson (comfort food)

12:00pm – 5:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Underwood Hills: HD Prep Oktoberfest Special Menu (healthy & delicious)

1:00pm – 6:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Grant Park: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)

5:00pm | Full Commission

Kirkwood: TKO (Korean comfort food)

5:00pm | Pullman Yards, Building 1

O4W: Illegal Food (comfort food)

5:00pm – 11:00pm | Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room & Ping Pong Emporium

SUNDAY

West Midtown Area: Muchacho Burrito Bus

8:00am – 2:00pm | Muchacho Burrito Bus

Grant Park: Mighty Hans (Taiwanese-American Brunch))

10:00am – 1:00pm | Full Commission

Virginia Highland: Kinship (Butcher) Bratwurst Special

11:00am | Kinship Butcher & Sundry

Underwood Hills: Gourmet Street Foods Oktoberfest Special Menu (comfort food)

12:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Avondale Estates: SlimThick Vegan (vegan)

1:00pm – 6:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery