On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 100 (and counting) underground dining events with 62 ITP and 38 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.
Not to rain on anyone’s parade, but the threat of Hurricane Ian creeping up to the city is putting a bit of a damper on the underground dining scene this weekend with a number of folks cancelling. That being said, still plenty of quality foodtastic events to choose from.
And here are our suggestions:
GATHER ‘ROUND
The Gather ‘round food festival is all weekend. If you missed the pop-up experience curated by Punk Foodie with 14 chefs with this nifty program guide on Thursday, don’t worry, there are still some major ‘industry’ events happening including Sound + Flavor collaborative dinners with great Southern chefs throughout the weekend, Behind the Bar seminars & tasting experiences on Saturday and the Apermoutho: A Low ABV Day Disco on Sunday.
OKTOBERFEST
A few events wrapping up the German beer festival season:
- On Saturday and Sunday, @kinship_atl in VaHi is serving 40 bratwursts each day along with @elsewherebrewing Vienna lager. The brats are made with Hefeweizen and poached in Oktoberfest Marzen.
- On Friday and Sunday, @gourmet_street_foods is doing a special Oktoberfest menu, first at @pontoonbrewing in Dunwoody (Fri) and @roundtripbeer in Underwood Hills (Sun)
- On Friday and Saturday, @chef_jackson from HD Prep will be at @roundtripbeer with his own special Oktoberfest menu.
NEW AND SPECIAL STUFF
- MAPO CHILI CHEESE FRIES from @illegalfoodatl at @sisterlouisaschurch in O4W Wednesday – Saturday is back on the menu but sells out fast. We’ve seen debates in some circles on whether mapo tofu is a chili dish in the traditional American sense and/or whether one should consume cheese on mapo tofu. Frankly speaking, we are too busy scarfing down this dish to be involved in those convos…
- CHLODNIK CHILLED BEET SOUP from @bravewojtek at @fullcommissionatl in Grant Park Wednesday – Saturday is being served to close out the Summer.
- THE BURRITO BUS from @muchachoatl is now parked on Hemphill Ave in Home Park everyday from 8AM-2PM.
OTHER ‘CAN’T MISS’ POP-UPS:
- Friday: @adobo.atl is slinging Fil-Am deliciousness at @littlecottagebrewery in Avondale Estates and @crinklesbynina is bringing desserts to @rebelteahouse soft opening in Decatur
- Sunday: @itsmightyhans continues his Taiwanese brunch residency at @fullcommissionatl and @slimthickveganatl is at @littlecottagebrewery with Southern vegan wonderfulness
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
West Midtown Area: Muchacho Burrito Bus
8:00am – 2:00pm | Muchacho Burrito Bus
Underwood Hills: HD Prep Oktoberfest Special Menu (healthy & delicious)
2:30pm – 8:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company
Avondale Estates: Chef B. Wilson (comfort food)
4:00pm – 9:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer
Dunwoody: Gourmet Street Foods (comfort food)
4:00pm – 10:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company
Avondale Estates: Adobo ATL (Filipino-American)
5:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery
O4W: Illegal Food (comfort food)
5:00pm – 11:00pm | Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room & Ping Pong Emporium
Grant Park: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)
5:00pm | Full Commission
Decatur: Crinkles by Nina (desserts)
6:00pm | Rebel Tea House
SATURDAY
West Midtown Area: Muchacho Burrito Bus
8:00am – 2:00pm | Muchacho Burrito Bus
Virginia Highland: Kinship (Butcher) Bratwurst Special
11:00am | Kinship Butcher & Sundry
Avondale Estates: Chef B. Wilson (comfort food)
12:00pm – 5:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer
Underwood Hills: HD Prep Oktoberfest Special Menu (healthy & delicious)
1:00pm – 6:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company
Grant Park: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)
5:00pm | Full Commission
Kirkwood: TKO (Korean comfort food)
5:00pm | Pullman Yards, Building 1
O4W: Illegal Food (comfort food)
5:00pm – 11:00pm | Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room & Ping Pong Emporium
SUNDAY
West Midtown Area: Muchacho Burrito Bus
8:00am – 2:00pm | Muchacho Burrito Bus
Grant Park: Mighty Hans (Taiwanese-American Brunch))
10:00am – 1:00pm | Full Commission
Virginia Highland: Kinship (Butcher) Bratwurst Special
11:00am | Kinship Butcher & Sundry
Underwood Hills: Gourmet Street Foods Oktoberfest Special Menu (comfort food)
12:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company
Avondale Estates: SlimThick Vegan (vegan)
1:00pm – 6:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery