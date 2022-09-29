Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring rescinded a principal job offer for the new Midtown elementary school a day after making it, leading to an internal investigation of three senior administrators. (Special)

Atlanta Public Schools has placed three senior administrators on paid leave following the reversal in the hiring of a principal for a new Midtown elementary school set to open next fall, according to a report by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The district told the AJC on Sept. 28 that Chief of Schools Anita Williams, Associate Superintendent Paul Brown and Director of Leadership Staffing Lenora Patterson are on paid leave. The administrators were put on leave “pending the results of a comprehensive administrative review regarding adherence to established district protocols,” APS told the AJC.

“Along with providing our students with a quality educational experience in an environment that is safe and secure for them and for employees, Atlanta Public Schools will continue to maintain high operational standards for all of its full-time, part-time and contracted staff,” the district’s statement said.

The new school, to be located in the former Inman Elementary School building in Virginia-Highland, was approved this year as part of a controversial redistricting of Morningside, Mary Lin and Springdale Park elementary schools to reduce overcrowding.

Superintendent Lisa Herring had recommended Kari Schrock, former principal at DeKalb County’s Laurel Ridge Elementary School, to be principal of the new Midtown elementary school as part of a Sept. 21 presentation posted on the the temporary website for the new school. The school board was expected to approve her hiring in October.

But Herring rescinded the recommendation on Sept. 22 after parents raised concerns about Schrock’s work history and questioned APS vetting standards.

The AJC reported that Herring sent a message to parents last week announcing the rescinded recommendation and wrote: “While we have not withheld any information throughout the principal selection process, we appreciate the community bringing new information to us for consideration.”

APS hired Herring in 2020. Williams worked with Herring when Herring was superintendent of Birmingham, Alabama’s school system. Herring hired Williams as one of her first cabinet-level hires at APS. Williams’ job includes coaching and supervision to schools and overseeing the associate superintendents.

Chief Performance Officer Matthew Smith will serve as interim chief of schools while Williams is on leave, the AJC reported.

Brown was promoted last year to an associate superintendent position after being the principal of Atlanta’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School for about nine years, according to the AJC. His job is to oversee schools that feed into Therrell and Midtown high schools, including the new elementary school that will open next year and Howard Middle School. The principal of Howard Middle School was removed from the post after just two months on the job.

Another associate superintendent, Tommy Usher, has taken over Brown’s duties for now.

Patterson was hired a year ago to work in Human Resources and tasked with identifying and helping to select candidates for principal and other administrative positions.