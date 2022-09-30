LifeLine Animal Project will be holding two pet healthcare events in October to help pet owners facing economic challenges.

The nonprofit will host Healthy Pets Fulton on Oct. 1 and Healthy Pets DeKalb on Oct. 29, according to a press release. Both events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and provide free services like pet vaccinations, vouchers for free spay/neuter, free microchipping, pet registration, dog and cat food, leashes, collars, and more.

The Fulton County event will take place at Washington Park at 102 Ollie Street NW, and the DeKalb County event will take place at Wade Walker Park at 5585 Rockbridge Road. No registration is necessary.

The last time LifeLine hosted a healthy pets event was in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“We are thrilled to be able to host these Healthy Pets events again for our communities”, said CEO and founder Rebecca Guinn in the release. “We hope these much needed services will reach the pets and families that need it most.”