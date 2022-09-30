The almost finished mural, by Marist senior Riley Kitchin, outside the Southeast Fiber Arts Alliance.

The Southeast Fiber Arts Alliance (SEFAA) building in Chamblee is getting a makeover.

Marist School senior Riley Kitchin, 18, is painting a mural on the side of the building at 3420 W. Hospital Ave. The center houses SEFAA, an organization dedicated to fiber arts like weaving, knitting, quilting, and more. Kitchin’s mural serves to honor all different types of fiber arts represented at the alliance.

The idea to spruce up the outside of the center came from Corrie Bryant-Habib, the center coordinator for the alliance. The barn doors where the mural is located were originally set to be painted or primed, but Bryant-Habib had a different idea.

“I was like, well why won’t we take this opportunity to do a mural and to do something exciting on the outside of the building to reflect a lot of the creativity and things that are going on inside,” she said.

The alliance is in its 13th year and is unique in the fact that it serves a multitude of different fiber art forms instead of just one, said Bryant-Habib. The alliance offers classes, workshops, and studio space available for rent. It also offers a recently-opened shop where members of the alliance can sell their creations.

“SEFAA is great because we’re not single threaded, so to speak,” Bryant-Habib said. “As an organization, we support and are looking to help build a vibrant community that all fiber arts are a part of.”

Through her own personal connections to Marist, Bryant-Habib was able to link up with the art department. Kitchin jumped at the chance.

“I’m always looking out for opportunities to do art,” said Kitchin, who is in her third year of AP art at Marist. “I just find it really fun.”

Bryant-Habib gave Kitchin some guidance, but for the most part she was able to decide for herself what she wanted to paint.

“The mural is kind of like an appreciation for fiber arts,” Kitchin said. “[Bryant-Habib] specified that she wanted it to show appreciation for fiber arts and she wanted different types of fiber arts to be depicted. But other than that, I have creative reign.”

After school, Kitchin plans to continue on an artistic path.

“I’m looking at different art programs for college,” she said. “I plan on probably doing something involving illustration, or maybe graphic design.”

The mural is expected to be completed within a week.