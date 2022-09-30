Big Freedia is headlining the Atlanta Pride Weekend concert in Piedmont Park.

Atlanta Pride Weekend

The official event is back and bigger than ever Oct. 7-9 with weekend headlining performances by Big Freedia, Flo Rida, and Betty Who at Piedmont Park. The park will also feature a marketplace, food, and more. Annual marches for the Trans, Bi & Pan, and Dyke communities will be held, along with a display of panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt. The annual Pride Parade will march from Downtown to Piedmont Park along Peachtree Street on Sunday, Oct. 9, starting at noon. Be sure to visit atlantapride.org for the latest updates and schedule of events.

Pride on the Square

Colony Square in Midtown will have music, drag queens, food, and more on Oct. 7 starting at 6 p.m. with DJ Yvonne Monet on the decks. Drag celebrity Brigette Bidet takes the stage at 6:30 p.m., while complimentary bites will be on offer from Sukoshi, and True Life Wellness. See all the details here.

Atlanta Eagle

The gay and leather bar will reopen in a new location after a more than two-year pandemic closure. The Eagle is taking over the Midtown Moon space at 1492 Piedmont Ave. and will host a T-Dance Parking Lot Party on Saturday, Oct. 8 starting at noon. More on IG @atlantaeagle.

ELEVATE ATL Mayor’s Pride Exhibit

As part of the annual ELEVATE series of art events, this exhibition at City Hall features powerful artwork by local LGBTQ artists, and art exploring LGBTQ themes, in observance of Atlanta’s pride season. Continues through Oct. 21. Visit elevateatlart.com for more information.

The Offline Project

The two-day event Oct. 7-8 on Auburn Avenue is dedicated to bringing creatives together and celebrating art through music, fashion, drag, digital art, immersive installations, and more. Get tickets and see the schedule at theofflineproject.com.

Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus @QueerZ

This theatrical choral work explores the experiences of the LGBTQ+ members of Generation Z. From the no-privacy world of social media to the prevalence of school shootings, this new work is a celebration of queer identity that all generations can enjoy. Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Ferst Center for the Arts at Georgia Tech. Get tickets at voicesofnote.org.

Designing Women at Horizon Theatre

Series creator Linda Bloodworth Thomason has created a new show set in 2020 featuring the Sugarbakers and Co. tackling 21st century challenges, including the pandemic and a certain former president. The show has an open-ended run and is booking through Nov. 6. Get tickets at horizontheatre.com.