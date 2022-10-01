Arthur M. Blank Family Residences. (Photo provided by Shepherd Center)

Shepherd Center — a private, not-for-profit hospital in Buckhead — has announced the launch of a new campaign that will allow it to serve more of its patients who are suffering from neurological illnesses and injuries.

The $350 million campaign, titled Pursuing Possible: The Campaign for Shepherd Center, will go towards funding capital and programmatic projects that will benefit patients who are experiencing neurological illnesses/injuries — such as brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, etc.

Shepherd Center says that one of the ways it will be assisting more patients with neurological illnesses/injuries is by expanding the capacity of its inpatient and outpatient programs.

According to the Atlanta hospital, every year it runs into the issue of not having enough available beds for patients.

In an effort to address this, Shepherd Center says it will be adding 48 more beds to serve more patients on an inpatient basis. As well, Shepherd Center will be expanding its outpatient programs to more effectively assist patients who do not need to be admitted to the hospital.

The hospital says it is able to expand its inpatient and outpatient programs thanks to an $80 million grant from the Marcus Foundation.

In addition to expanding patient care, Shepherd Center also says that the grant will help support the launch of the Marcus Center for Advanced Rehabilitation.

Included in the Marcus Center launch is the addition of a 30,000-square-foot Innovation Institute, a dedicated clinical lab for testing new treatment ideas, an accelerator fund, as well as the hospital’s implementation of predictive analytics and artificial intelligence.

Shepherd Center also plans on assisting the families of its patients by doubling the hospital’s housing capacity.

Through a capital grant from the Arthur M. Blank Foundation worth $50 million, the grant will allow the hospital to add 160 new accessible units. Through this expansion, more families will be able to stay in housing close by to loved ones who are staying in the hospital, according to Shepherd Center.

“When we considered how Shepherd Center needed to grow to fully meet the needs of our patients, their families, our staff, and the community, it was clear that we should expand access to our services,” said Sarah Morrison, PT, MBA, MHA, CEO of Shepherd Center.

“And we also want to provide a world-class experience with an unparalleled level of recovery for our patients and families as they navigate rehabilitation and achieve their goals for life beyond injury and illness. This expansion will transform the way we provide care to our patients.”