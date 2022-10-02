Two local teachers are being recognized for their hard work and dedication to Georgia’s Pre-K classrooms.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) has named Georgia’s Pre-K Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023.

The Teachers of the Year are: Shannon Gibson from Baldwin Elementary School in Norcross and Alaina Jones from Akers Academy in Cumming.

“Since the beginning of Georgia’s Pre-K Program in 1992, more than 1.8 million children have benefited from the positive experiences they received in Pre-K,” said DECAL commissioner Amy Jacobs.

“These benefits, especially in terms of early language and literacy skills and social emotional development, are the result of the efforts of dedicated Pre-K professionals who work with their students every day. Annually recognizing Pre-K Teachers of the Year is one way to thank them for their hard work,” said Jacobs.

As award winners, Gibson and Jones each receive $3,000 for themselves, as well as $3,000 for a classroom makeover and supplies.

Additionally, the Teacher of the Year also serves as an ambassador for Georgia’s Pre-K Program, which requires:

Public speaking

Representing the program at various meetings

Modelling effective classroom practices

The teachers will also receive $1,500 to cover costs while they are out of the classroom representing Georgia’s Pre-K program.

For more information, click here.