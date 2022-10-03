The fire at Buckhead Saloon. (Courtesy WSB)

Atlanta Fire & Rescue crews had to fight a large blaze early Monday, Oct. 3, broke out at the Buckhead Saloon, a popular sports bar on Roswell Road.

The roof of the building collapsed due to the flames. No injuries were reported. All lanes on Roswell Road are closed at East Andrews Road, according to WSB’s traffic center. Motorists are advised to use Peachtree Road or Piedmont Road. Roswell Road lanes are expected to reopen shortly after 8 p.m.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m. by firefighters at Station 21 when they saw heavy smoke, according to an Atlanta fire news release. The station is two buildings away from the Buckhead Saloon.

Crews found heavy fire and smoke showing in the rear of the Buckhead Saloon and “quickly upgraded the response to a second alarm,” the news release said.

Firefighters first went into the building to try to put out the fire but were forced to move outside because the roof was seriously damaged.

“The tremendous amount of fire, heat, and smoke caused the roof of the structure to collapse during the exterior operation,” according to the release.

Firefighters evacuated a nearby high-rise apartment building and commercial business to prevent injury.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

This story has been updated.