Pride flag design by Daniel Quasar.

Atlanta will mark LGBTQ+ Pride Month in October with music, theatre, art, and marches. While there is much to celebrate, shifting political winds must also keep our thriving community on high alert.

We’ve already watched the U.S. Supreme Court roll back abortion rights across the nation, and LGBTQ+ rights are likely going to be on the court’s docket sooner rather than later. At least one justice has already signaled that he believes the court’s decision to allow same-sex marriage should be “revisited” as well.

Emboldened by the antics of the previous president and his followers, a vocal minority of right-wing religious organizations, and the politicians who have cozied up to both, there is existential fear that hard-won rights for the LGBTQ+ community could be snuffed out.

We’ve already seen how politicians have weaponized and fearmongered the trans community – from playing sports to bathroom usage to pronouns. There’s always a bogeyman invented to scare the populace during tough election cycles, and the trans community has borne the brunt of it.

What would a ban on contraception look like in Georgia, assuming the right wing includes condoms in their effort to turn back the clock? I can imagine a dramatic increase in HIV and STDs. We already watched conservative politicians try to turn monkeypox into the next AIDS crisis, placing the blame on gay men.

For the last few election cycles, the phrase “most important election in a generation” has been bandied about until it’s nearly lost all credibility. But the Nov. 8 midterms certainly meet the criteria as ballots across the country are filled with politicians who have pledged fealty to the former president, continue to spread lies about the election, and have decided they don’t have to hide their racism and bigotry anymore.

This shouldn’t have to be said, but elections have consequences. Let me speak directly to my fellow LGBTQ+ family: If you aren’t registered to vote, why not? The politicians we put in office next month will likely decide the future of our job protection, health, and families. Your vote can make a difference.

In housekeeping news, we bid farewell to Reporter editor Amy Wenk last month and wish her well in her new career endeavors. That means I’m interim editor of the Reporter papers while we conduct a search. I’m also happy to welcome local journalist and editor Donnell Suggs as a contributing writer to Intown and the Reporters.

And thank you to everyone who emails or dropped me a message about my recent 20th anniversary as Intown editor. Your support means everything!