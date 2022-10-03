U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign reported another prolific fundraising quarter Monday.

Warnock, D-Ga., raised more than $26.3 million during the third quarter of this year, easily eclipsing the $17.2 million his campaign brought in during the second quarter.

“There is undeniable momentum in Georgia to reelect Reverend Warnock to the U.S. Senate, and tens of thousands of grassroots donors are helping to propel our campaign across the finish line in November,” said Quentin Fulks, Warnock’s campaign manager.

Warnock received contributions from more than 340,000 individual donors during July, August, and September. The campaign reported $13.7 million cash on hand as of Sept. 30.

Republican Herschel Walker, Warnock’s opponent, had not revealed his latest campaign fundraising results as of Monday. Candidates for the U.S. House and Senate have until Oct. 15 to file third-quarter fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission.

Walker, the former University of Georgia football star, reported raising nearly $6.2 million during April, May, and June.

Walker also has gotten some help from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the Senate GOP’s official campaign arm.

With the tight Georgia Senate race among a handful that could decide whether Democrats maintain control of the Senate, the NRSC has been running attack ads against Warnock.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.