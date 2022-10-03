Smyrna Market Village

Where is it? In Cobb County, less than a half-hour drive up I-75 from Downtown Atlanta.

What’s the history? The area that is now Smyrna began as a religious encampment for pioneers in the late 1830s. Like most Georgia towns, Smyrna began to grow after the Western & Atlantic railroad came through. Sherman burned most of the settlement on his March to the Sea during the Civil War. Smyrna was incorporated in 1872. The town’s next growth spurts would happen during World War II when the nearby Bell Bomber plant produced B-29 planes and again in the 1950s when Lockheed took over the plant to manufacture aircraft. Its nickname is the “Jonquil City” for the thousands of flowering plants that bloom along streets and in gardens.

Townhomes in Smyrna.

What’s happening there now? Smyrna was ranked 44th on Money’s 2018 survey of “Best Places to Live in America” and has become a popular suburb of Atlanta. Along with endless dining and shopping possibilities, the downtown area has Village Green (home to the library, community center, and city hall) is a frequent gathering spot for events. Market Village – a mixed-use development of townhomes, retail, office, and lots of restaurants (Atkins Park, Shane’s Rib Shack, Village Sushi, Zucca Bar & Pizzeria).

What about outdoor activities? Smyrna has more than 20 parks and greenspaces. You’ll find swimming pools, golf courses, athletic fields, playgrounds, and passive space for picnics. The city is also building out a series of trails that loop around the city and you can also jump on the famed Silver Comet Trail in Smyrna.

A home for sale in Smyrna.

What about homes? There’s a mixture of styles and sizes, but you can get a condo in the $250,000 range and expect to pay in the $300,000s to nearly $1 million for a single-family home. As of press time, there were more than 200 homes for sale in the city as the market – and prices – have slightly cooled down from earlier this year.