The Atlanta City Council will hold three information sessions on legislation that amends the city’s charter relating to the redistricting of boundaries of the Council districts.
The sessions will allow residents to review the proposed maps and hear more about the process. Additional information on redistricting, including an interactive dashboard, is available here.
The session schedule:
C.T. Martin Recreation Center
3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW
Wednesday, October 5 at 6 p.m.
Grove Park Recreation Center
750 Francis Place NW
Tuesday, October 11 at 6 p.m.
Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center and Natatorium
110 Hilliard Street SE
Wednesday, October 12 at 6 p.m.