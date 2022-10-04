The Atlanta City Council will hold three information sessions on legislation that amends the city’s charter relating to the redistricting of boundaries of the Council districts.

The sessions will allow residents to review the proposed maps and hear more about the process. Additional information on redistricting, including an interactive dashboard, is available here.

The session schedule:

C.T. Martin Recreation Center

3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

Wednesday, October 5 at 6 p.m.

Grove Park Recreation Center

750 Francis Place NW

Tuesday, October 11 at 6 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center and Natatorium

110 Hilliard Street SE

Wednesday, October 12 at 6 p.m.