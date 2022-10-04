The cast of ‘Designing Women’ at Horizon Theatre.

The hit 80s sitcom set in Atlanta, “Designing Women,” and a legally-challenged parody of the iconic musical “Grease” are hitting local stages this week for a double blast of nostalgia.

Designing Women at Horizon Theatre

“Designing Women” creator Linda Bloodworth Thomason has written a new “episode” of the comedy set at the interior design office of Sugarbakers in Atlanta. Julia, Suzanne, Mary Jo, and Charlene are back along with new characters to add to the mayhem. Little Five Point’s Horizon Theatre is presenting the show in an open-ended run with tickets booked into November at this point.

The ladies – and gentlemen – of Sugarbakers find themselves embroiled in 2020 election-year politics and forced to isolate together as the COVID-19 pandemic hits Atlanta.

“What I really wanted to do was take those women as we last saw them and set them down right now,” Bloodworth-Thomason said in a press release. “They have the same history, are the same people, have the same attitudes, the same philosophies, but they’re talking about #MeToo and the Kardashians and Donald Trump and all that’s going on right now.”

For tickets and information, visit horizontheatre.com.

Vape the Musical at Sketchworks Comedy

Sketchworks Comedy is celebrating a legal victory and the opportunity to revisit a hit with “Vape the Musical,” the award-winning parody of “Grease.” The musical is being staged at The Village Theatre, 349 Decatur Street SE, on Oct. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22.

“Vape” was the 2018 winner of the Broadway World Atlanta “Best New Work” Award, before being shut down by a lawsuit from the rights-holders of “Grease.” After a two-and-a-half-year legal battle, “Vape” was officially declared a parody in a federal court.

The idea to parody “Grease” came after several members of Sketchworks Comedy attended a live performance. “Afterwards, we talked about how loose the plot is and how misogynistic the story is in general. We thought it was ripe to parody,” said “Vape” director Casey Holloway.

Sketchworks Comedy was hit with a cease and desist order by the owners of “Grease” ten days before a scheduled 2019 run at AsylumNYC in New York City. Rather than walk away, Sketchworks co-owners Brian Troxell and Julie Shaer decided to fight. They filed a lawsuit in federal court defending their right to free speech.

“I was naturally delighted with the outcome (of the lawsuit) and am very happy “Vape” will be back making audiences laugh again,” said writer Catie Hogan. “We’ve had so much support during this whole process, I am thrilled we’re able to move forward.”

For tickets and information, visit sketchworkscomedy.com.