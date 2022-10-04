Lori Peljovich took over as program director for Youth Leadership Sandy Springs. (Submitted)

Lori Peljovich has been named program director for Youth Leadership Sandy Springs (YLSS) by Leadership Sandy Springs (LSS) Executive Director Rosalyn Putnam.

She replaces Linda Cahn, who served as YLSS program director for the past five years and announced retirement plans this year, according to an LSS news release.

“Lori is equally enthusiastic and passionate about our community. An Atlanta native, with deep roots in Sandy Springs, she and Linda have been working together to ensure a smooth transition,” Putnam said.

The LSS executive director thanked Cahn for the work she performed on the program for the teens and the community.

“It’s been an honor to work with such a great group of teens each year. I think they will be wonderful leaders and the world will be in good hands,” Cahn said.

Peljovich is a graduate of the Annenberg School of Communications at the University of Pennsylvania.

She is a past PTSA president of Riverwood International Charter High School and has served on the boards of The Epstein School and Temple Sinai. She is a member of Riverwood’s Governance Council and focuses on anti-bias/bullying in her role as vice chair for the Anti-Defamation League Southeast.

Peljovich attended Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School, Heards Ferry Elementary School, and Riverwood High School. She lives in Sandy Springs, near her childhood home, with her husband Allan. They have three young adult children.

“As a recent graduate of Leadership Sandy Springs, myself, I know the value of a strong, vibrant leadership program,” Peljovich said. “I am excited to learn and have fun alongside our incredible students and shine a light on this tremendous youth program. I invite our civic partners to join us in inspiring our future leaders.”