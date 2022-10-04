Police believe a suspect in a fatal stabbing in Roswell on Oct. 2 was the same person who died in a pedestrian traffic crash on I-285 in Sandy Springs.

The Roswell Police Department reported that its E-911 dispatchers received a call shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday about an injured person at the Midwood Roswell Apartments on Mimosa Boulevard.

Responding officers found Rosa Evaristo Perez, 31, dead inside an apartment with an apparent stab wound. Family members had come to the home to check on her welfare after receiving “vaguely apologetic and confessional messages from a known person,” the news release said.

A suspect was identified by investigators and a search began.

As they investigated, the Sandy Springs Police Department notified them that a person believed to be the suspect died in a pedestrian traffic crash. A preliminary investigation showed that the person exited a parked vehicle on westbound I-285 and intentionally stepped into the path of an oncoming semi-truck.

The Sandy Springs Police Department is investigating the incident.

The suspect’s identity will be released pending confirmation by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the release.

No other suspects are believed to be involved in this homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.