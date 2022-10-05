Empire Arts Gallery. Photographs by Isadora Pennington

On Saturday evening, October 1, Shannon Kelly of DaisyLions Studio presented her collection “Wild Flowers” at the Empire Arts Gallery in Kirkwood. Kelly is a Kirkwood-based artist whose watercolor paintings play with “the flamboyant chaos of nature,” and often depict birds, water, and nature surviving amidst urban landscapes. The collection features a series of 12 native flowers juxtaposed against geometric backgrounds.

Kelly’s work has been featured in the Adirondack Artists Guild 23rd Annual Juried Show, the 28th Annual Red River Watercolor Society National Juried Watermedia Exhibition, and the Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition.

“Wild Flowers” will be on display until the closing ceremony on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Don’t miss the great shop that’s stocked with art and gifts made by local makers.