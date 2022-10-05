The Jewish National Fund-USA leaders who met at Lost Corner Preserve were: front row, from left, Jackie Goldstein, chair, WFI Steering Committee, Marlene Sukiennik, Michelle Horesh, outgoing chair, WFI Steering Committee; back row, from left, Roni Wolk, Samantha Weidenbaum, Cheryl Morrison, Staci Libowsky, Natasha Lebowitz, Miriam Haviv, Caryn Berzack. (Submitted)

The Jewish National Fund-USA held its Atlanta Women for Israel 2023 Launch recently at Lost Corner Preserve in Sandy Springs to start its initiatives for the next year.

Local philanthropist Michelle Horsesh was honored for her outstanding leadership as chair of the Steering Committee.

Jewish National Fund-USA introduced Take Ten, an initiative giving each leader 10 women with whom they will communicate throughout the year. The strategy aims to deepen the connection between women in Atlanta and Israel through regular updates on Jewish National Fund-USA’s achievements in the Negev and Galilee. It also will provide opportunities for local women to take on leadership roles that support these Israeli communities.

For more information, contact JNF-USA Executive Director, Greater Atlanta, Beth Gluck at bgluck@jnf.org.