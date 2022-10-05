Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul will present his annual State of the City address for the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 18.
The Chamber and the city will host the State of the City Signature Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 3rd Floor Terrace Conference Room in City Hall, 1 Galambos Way.
The mayor will be giving an update on the city, outlining his vision for the year, and taking questions. Topics will include:
- Current economic and business climate
- City Springs Master Plan expansion
- Fulton County Local Options Sales Tax (LOST) funding
- TSPLOST projects
- Water reliability
The registration deadline is at noon on Oct. 14 or when the attendance limit is met. Admission fees are $40 for members, $50 for non-members and $320 for a table of eight.