Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul delivered the 2019 “State of the City” address in City Springs also. (Evelyn Andrews)

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul will present his annual State of the City address for the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 18.

The Chamber and the city will host the State of the City Signature Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 3rd Floor Terrace Conference Room in City Hall, 1 Galambos Way.

The mayor will be giving an update on the city, outlining his vision for the year, and taking questions. Topics will include:

Current economic and business climate

City Springs Master Plan expansion

Fulton County Local Options Sales Tax (LOST) funding

TSPLOST projects

Water reliability

The registration deadline is at noon on Oct. 14 or when the attendance limit is met. Admission fees are $40 for members, $50 for non-members and $320 for a table of eight.