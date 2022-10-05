Brookhaven will host an event called “Paint the Park” in Blackburn Park this month.

The event invites artists of all ages to paint their own works of art inspired by fall colors in the park, according to a press release. The event will take place on Oct. 16 from 1-4 p.m. at Blackburn Park and is free to attend.

“Paint the Park is a fantastic way to enjoy an afternoon in Blackburn Park,” said Councilmember Linley Jones in the release. “This annual event produces amazing artwork from our talented residents while showcasing the importance of civic art.”

Artists can also compete for prizes, which will be awarded for groups of artists aged 7 and under, ages 8-13, and 14 and older.

The event will take place at a pavilion situated near Ashford Dunwoody Road. Limited art supplies will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.