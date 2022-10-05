About a year ago, we announced a collaboration with WABE, Atlanta’s choice for NPR and PBS, to produce How Do You Atlanta?, a community events calendar that is an easy-to-use, up-to-date resource for both event planners and the community.

This morning, that calendar, How Do You Atlanta? expanded into radio and video.

Every Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. on WABE 90.1 FM and at 5 p.m. on WABE TV (Channel 30) at 5 p.m., cultural critic Mike Jordan and our reporter Sammie Purcell will be talking about the can’t-miss concerts and events in and around the city.

“In Atlanta, there’s always a lot going on, event-wise,” said co-host Mike Jordan. “Audiences want the goods on what’s really good in ATL, and that’s exactly what we provide.”

“My personal priority is to keep my fellow Atlantans from all sides of town awash in great options on where, when and how to spend their valued time.”

Sammie Purcell echoed that sentiment and added, “Audiences can expect a certain level of knowledge about the events we’ll be talking about. We wouldn’t suggest something we know nothing about.”

Events highlighted on air will include listings from HowDoYouAtlanta.com, plus insider experiences curated by Purcell and Jordan.

“WABE has always been a strong provider of information regarding arts and culture in Atlanta,” said WABE Chief Content Officer Scott Woelfel. “We’re excited to team up with Atlanta Intown to add this new dimension to our coverage.”