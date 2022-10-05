An illustration of Camden Development’s proposed 12-story multifamily building at 55 East Andrews Drive in Buckhead. The building, named Camden Andrews, would include 341 units. (Niles Bolton Associates)

Camden Development wants to build a 12-story apartment building with 341 units on East Andrews Drive in Buckhead, the planned third phase of its residential community project in the West Village community.

The new building would be built at 55 East Andrews and named Camden Andrews. The building would be “an anchor” between two newly built streets — Ferry Landing Lane and Cains Hill Place — that intersect the developer’s Camden Buckhead apartment building at 3300 Roswell Road, which opened in 2020, and a future, unnamed development to the east, at the intersection of Roswell Road and East Andrews, according to the developer‘s application with the city. The developer’s Camden Paces apartment building at 77 East Andrews opened nearly a decade ago.

The new 12-story Camden Andrews apartment building would stand on two stories of parking (with 490 spaces) built in a “T” shape with a rooftop swimming pool, according to Camden Development representatives who described the project to the Buckhead SPI-9 Development Review Committee on Oct. 5.

An aerial illustration of Camden Development’s proposed new apartment building, in color, at 55 East Andrews. The developer’s first two residential phases of redevelopment of this area are Camden Paces, at left, and Camden Buckhead at top. There is a space for ‘future development’ indicated at far right. (Niles Bolton Associates)

There would be 41 studios units, 204 one-bedroom units and 96 two-bedroom units. None of the units would be priced below market rate, or as affordable housing. Average rent for the units would be in the $2,300 range. There are four townhouse units included on the top level and would be more expensive, although a price wasn’t given during the meeting.

The ground floor would be built double-height and include a main lobby, leasing office, fitness center and co-working space for tenants. There would be no retail as part of the building. No retail component raised concerns from some committee members who want more street activation throughout Buckhead to make it a more walkable community.

Covered spaces on the ground floor to provide shade and landscaped open spaces, or pocket parks, where people could sit on benches around the building are intended to make the area walkable and active, according to the developer’s plans.

A close-up look of the ‘porch setting’ at East Andrews and Paces Ferry Landing planned for the new Camden Andrews apartment building that the developer says would help activate the street level. Plans include trees, landscaping, furniture and possibly art on the retaining wall. (Niles Bolton Associates)

Another image of the planned 12-story apartment building planned at 55 East Andrews.