🎙️ Beginning today, staff writer Sammie Purcell will join cultural critic Mike Jordan every Wednesday morning and afternoon on WABE to preview what’s happening around town. Listen on 90.1 FM or at WABE.org.

Wed., Oct. 5

🎶 Carly Rae Jepsen @ The Eastern

😍 Yung Bae @ Variety Playhouse



Thurs., Oct. 6

🎧 Lucinda Williams @ City Winery

🎸 Omega X @ The Loft at Center Stage



Panic at the Disco via Instagram



Fri., Oct. 7

🥁 Panic! At The Disco @ Gas South Arena (pictured)

🪕 Father John Misty @ The Eastern

💨 Smokey Robinson @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre



Sat., Oct. 8

🚂 Train @ Downtown Smyrna

🌟 One MusicFest @ Central Park (also Sun.)

🚗 Pavement @ The Eastern (also Sun.)

🎤 Keith Urban @ State Farm Arena

🎶 Alex G @ Variety Playhouse



Sun., Oct. 9

🥁 Tamino @ Terminal West

🎸 Nikki Lane @ The Earl



Mon., Oct. 10

🎤 Sophie B. Hawkins @ City Winery

👊 Five Finger Death Punch @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre



Tues., Oct. 11

🎃 The Smashing Pumpkins + Jane’s Addiction @ State Farm Arena

🌿 The Garden @ The Masquerade

TICKET ALERT

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon for the annual iHeart Radio/Power 96.1 Jingle Ball on Dec. 15 at State Farm Arena with Sam Smith and Pittbull as headliners.

The presale for Ed Sheeran at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 27, 2023 begins next Wednesday.