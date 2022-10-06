This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

Last year, the first of many restaurants to come to the Dunwoody Village opened up.

Bar(n), from Dash Hospitality Group owner David Abes, opened up in late 2021 – the first part of a new entertainment complex at the Village. Bar(n), which is a craft wine, beer, and whiskey bar, will soon be joined by four other restaurants – Cuco’s Cantina, the Mediterranean Yofi, a seafood joint called Message in a Bottle, and Morty’s Meat & Supply.

Morty’s Meat & Supply, which will feature delicious barbecue, is expected to open before Thanksgiving. Until then, take a sneak peek at the menu by trying this delicious mac and cheese recipe from Morty’s.

Morty’s Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

1# elbow macaroni

4 TB all purpose flour

6 TB unsalted butter

2 tsp Kosher salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 tsp cayenne red pepper

1/4 tsp fresh grated nutmeg

1 tsp Coleman’s Dry Mustard

2 oz shallot, minced (minced onion is a great substitute)

1/2 garlic, minced

2 C whole milk

2 C freshly shredded sharp cheddar

8 oz American cheese, small dice

1-2 c biscuits crumbs tossed with 2 oz melted butter

Directions:

Melt butter and add shallots, garlic, and salt in a small sauce pot. Sweat the aromatics until the shallots become translucent and add the remaining dry seasoning and the flour. Cook briefly on medium low heat without adding any color. Whisk the milk into the flour and butter mixture and bring to a simmer. Cook on very low heat, stirring frequently until thickened. Sauce should coat the back of a spoon like thin gravy. Add American cheese and half the shredded cheddar. Stir frequently over low heat until completely melted and well mixed. Adjust seasoning with additional salt and pepper if needed. Consistency can be adjusted if needed by adding additional hot milk.Boil 4 qts heavily salted water and add pasta. Cook until al dente. Do not rinse the pasta. Immediately pour cheese sauce over pasta and mix in the additional shredded cheddar. Spoon into a buttered casserole dish, top with biscuit crumbs and bake for 25 minutes at 350 degrees until crumbs are toasted and mac and cheese is bubbly.

Great additions include green onions, bacon, or pimentos.