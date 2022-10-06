The container village at Lee + White is slated to open in late-October, early-November.

Progress continues in Atlanta’s West End as the Lee + White project welcomes five new retailers to its container village.

The container village will open in early November facing White Street and with direct access to the Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail. The new concepts are:

Atlo , specializing in eco-friendly refills of everyday products

, specializing in eco-friendly refills of everyday products Coastal Green Wellness , a seller of organically produced CBD and hemp products

, a seller of organically produced CBD and hemp products Edison Bicycles , a locally-owned business selling its own brand of electric bikes

, a locally-owned business selling its own brand of electric bikes Erin Smith Art , offering unique greeting cards, gift items and party supplies

, offering unique greeting cards, gift items and party supplies Highfalutin Press, selling a variety of gift products and specialty items

“We’re excited about the unique mix of businesses that will be opening in our container village providing an affordable alternative for retailers to grow their businesses, and we are thrilled that sustainable and eco-friendly products are part of the mix of items offered,” said Kelly Wilson, senior vice president for Ackerman & Co., which is developing the Lee + White project with MDH Partners.

Upon completion of the redevelopment, Lee + White will be home to the container village, along with a 19-vendor food hall, creative office spaces and a large event space.

Lee + White is a mixed-use development project that will open to the public in early 2023.

For more information, click here.