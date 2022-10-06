Community Assistance Center patrons view works of art up for auction at a pre-pandemic Vintage Affair fundraiser. (Submitted)

The Community Assistance Center (CAC) returns to an in-person event for its 20th annual Vintage Affair fundraiser that will have an Oktoberfest theme on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Mercedes-Benz USA Headquarters.

This evening of food, fun, and philanthropy will a traditional German band, an expansive menu of classic German dishes, a trip raffle featuring domestic and international trips, and an auction benefitting the CAC’s mission of preventing hunger and homelessness in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

“This year’s Vintage Affair is shaping up to be one of our best parties yet,” CAC Development Director Pam Jones said. “We are happy to be back to an in-person event at Mercedes-Benz USA Headquarters to share the mission of CAC and to entertain our guests with a unique gala experience.”

Guests can expect an evening of entertainment and food, featuring a Biergarten, authentic Oktoberfest-style dishes, and music by The Little German Band, one of the Southeast’s premier German music and dance experiences.

Mercedes-Benz headquarters will host this year’s Vintage Affair fundraiser for the CAC. But patrons can donate and participate online also. (Submitted)

An online auction will take place before and throughout the event, culminating in exclusive featured items that include a suite at a 2023-season Atlanta Braves game, a Hilton Head oceanside getaway, courtside tickets to an Atlanta Hawks game, a week-long retreat to the Outer Banks in North Carolina, and more.

In addition, raffle tickets are for sale to the public, offering the winner a choice between a luxury cruise tour of the Rhine River in Germany, or a Pacific Northwest grand tour of Portland, Seattle, and the Cascades Mountains (including Mount Rainier) via train. Raffle tickets also provide access to the online auction, giving CAC supporters a chance to both win big and help the CAC achieve its mission.

“Over 20,000 residents of Sandy Springs and Dunwoody are living below the poverty line,” said CAC CEO Francis Horton, “and rising prices make the situation even more urgent. We are actively working to ensure all our neighbors are able to thrive. Vintage Affair is a key component to our organization’s ability to provide emergency assistance and human services programs to those that need it.”

Tickets to the Vintage Affair Oktoberfest Celebration on Oct. 22, as well as trip raffle tickets, are now on sale at vintageaffair.org; donations in lieu of attendance are accepted at ourcac.org/donate online.

CAC is the primary human services organization for neighbors in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody who are facing financial hardships or unexpected emergencies. Founded in 1987, CAC prevents homelessness and alleviates hunger by providing basic needs assistance (food, clothing, and financial assistance) while continuously engaging clients to work towards greater self-sufficiency.