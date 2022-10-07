Collie Greenwood has been named the sole finalist for the permanent position as MARTA’s GM/CEO.

MARTA’s Board of Directors’ GM/CEO Search Committee has voted to advance interim GM/CEO Collie Greenwood as the sole finalist for the permanent position. State law requires a 14-day waiting period before the MARTA Board of Directors can vote to confirm his selection and extend an official offer of employment.

A nationwide search, conducted by Krauthamer & Associates, identified 11 candidates with varying backgrounds in transportation and other business sectors. The Search Committee, chaired by MARTA Board Chair Rita Scott, interviewed 5 candidates and concluded that Greenwood is the best fit for MARTA, according to a press release.

A former bus operator, Greenwood rose through the ranks over 30 years to serve as Chief Service Officer with the Toronto Transit Commission, the third largest transit system in North America. Greenwood joined MARTA in July 2019 as Chief of Bus Operations and Urban Planning. In January 2021, Greenwood was named Deputy General Manager of Operations where he oversaw all bus and rail operations and helped develop and deliver major capital projects aimed at enhancing the customer experience, including the largest in MARTA’s history, the procurement of new railcars, and the addition of electric buses to MARTA’s fleet.

Greenwood was named interim GM/CEO in January after the death of Jeffrey Parker.

“His [Greenwood} rapid promotion to second-in-command demonstrated his ability to do the job well, and his steady, skilled leadership this year has further demonstrated that he is the best person to lead us as we navigate a post-pandemic world and embark on an historic enhancement and expansion program,” Scott said.

The GM/CEO Search Committee will bring Greenwood’s nomination to the full MARTA Board in a specially called meeting later this month.