 Bite of Korea makes the transition from pop-up to brick-and-mortar this Friday with its grand opening in Tucker.

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 110  (and counting) underground dining events with 66 ITP and 44 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

We are a bit all over the map this weekend both geographically and gastronomically with our recs…and here goes…

NEW AND HAPPENING

  • BOK GOES MAJOR LABEL: It seems like just yesterday that we were chowing down on bulgogi quesadillas at Clairmont Café’s pop-up in the gawd awful rain at @prattpullmandistrict. A rebrand and 2 years later, our friends at @biteofkorea are all grown up and have their brick and mortar opening in Tucker on Friday. We got a preview on Tuesday…and it was everything we (and they) had dreamed of for them. Congrats! 
  • ATLANTA INFUSED RAMEN: If you are looking for a 2nd dinner in Tucker after BOK on Friday, try some lemon pepper wet ramen from @senpainoodlesupply who will be at @highcardbrewing.
  • VEGANISH GRAND RE-OPENING: @atlfoodtruckpark, rebranding as Veganish, is re-opening (again) in Jonesboro on Saturday.
  • OAKHURST PORCHFEST: 200 porches, 200 bands and lots of home made and pop-up food to be had at @oakhurstporchfest on Saturday They have a nice interactive map to find what you need. 
  • HANDMADE FILIPINO BAKED GOODS: @kamayan_atl is popping up on Saturday on BuHi and again on Sunday with @hapag.atl who will be serving baked goods like Pork Floss Ensaymadas

HOT DOGS

  • LATE NIGHT DOGS: Got the munchies for hot dogs late at night? From 11PM-2AM on every Friday and Saturday, some mighty fancy dogs are served by @peppershotdogs at @holidaybaratl at the Interlock on Westside and @screamin_weenies_eav at @banshee_eav. 
  • VEGAN DOGS: @carrotdogatl is serving quite a variety of carrot based dogs (we’ve had them…we approve) at @aftercarbar on Saturday afternoon in Adair Park.

VARIOUS AND SUNDRY

A POP-CHEF IN NEED

And finally, we were very saddened to hear that this past week our friend Jorge from @fidelasstreetkitchen had a car accident and is in pretty bad shape. If you would like to help him out, please consider stopping by @eatphocue in Glenwood Park and ordering some Brunswick Stew Tacos as part of a fund raiser for Jorge. And stay tuned to the various Punk Foodie channels this weekend for more info on how to help out.

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Glenwood Park: Phở Cue™ (Vietnamese + BBQ)

11:00am – 11:00pm Fri, Oct 7 | Phở Cue

Capitol View: Slapping Tacos

12:00pm – 10:00pm Fri, Oct 7 | Corner Grocery

Grant park: Ba + Mẹ. (Vietnamese)

4:00pm – 10:00pm Fri, Oct 7 | Eventide Brewing

Tucker: Senpai’s Noodle Supply (Atlanta infused ramen)

5:00pm – 10:00pm Fri, Oct 7 | High Card Brewery

Westside: Pepper’s Hotdogs

11:00pm – 2:00am Fri, Oct 7 – 8 | Holiday Bar

EAV: Screamin’ Weenies (hot dogs)

11:00pm – 2:00am Fri, Oct 7 – 8 | Banshee

SATURDAY

Marietta: Shivam Chaat Corner (Indian)

11:00am – 8:00pm Sat, Oct 8 | Shivam Chaat Corner

Glenwood Park: Pho Cue Phở Cue™ (Vietnamese + BBQ)

11:00am – 11:00pm Sat, Oct 8 | Phở Cue

BuHi: KAMAYAN ATLANTA (Filipino)

12:00pm – 4:00pm Sat, Oct 8 | Kamayan ATL – Filipino Restaurant & Catering

Adair Park: Carrot Dog (Vegan Fast Food)

12:00pm – 4:00pm Sat, Oct 8 | Generator | Aftercar

Oakhurst Porchfest

12:00pm – 7:00pm Sat, Oct 8 | Oakhurst Park

Jonesboro: Veganish (Vegan, Vegetarian & Pescatarian)

4:00pm – 10:00pm Sat, Oct 8 | Atlanta Food Truck Park / Veganish

EAV: Screamin’ Weenies (hot dogs)

11:00pm – 2:00am Sat, Oct 8 – 9 | Banshee

@screamin_weenies_eav


Westside: Pepper’s Hotdogs

11:00pm – 2:00am Sat, Oct 8 – 9 | Holiday Bar

SUNDAY

Grant park: Jack‘s Poppin’ Pho (Lao)

All day Sun, Oct 9 | Eventide Brewing

Doraville: Musubee’s (musubi)

All day Sun, Oct 9 | Tan-Cha Doraville

Marietta: Shivam Chaat Corner (Indian)

11:00am – 8:00pm Sun, Oct 9 | Shivam Chaat Corner

Glenwood Park: Pho Cue Phở Cue™ (Vietnamese + BBQ)

11:00am – 10:00pm Sun, Oct 9 | Phở Cue

BuHi: KAMAYAN ATLANTA (Filipino) + HAPAG (baked goods)

12:00pm – 4:00pm Sun, Oct 9 | Kamayan ATL – Filipino Restaurant & Catering

