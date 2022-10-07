Bite of Korea makes the transition from pop-up to brick-and-mortar this Friday with its grand opening in Tucker.



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 110 (and counting) underground dining events with 66 ITP and 44 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

We are a bit all over the map this weekend both geographically and gastronomically with our recs…and here goes…

NEW AND HAPPENING

BOK GOES MAJOR LABEL : It seems like just yesterday that we were chowing down on bulgogi quesadillas at Clairmont Café’s pop-up in the gawd awful rain at @prattpullmandistrict. A rebrand and 2 years later, our friends at @biteofkorea are all grown up and have their brick and mortar opening in Tucker on Friday. We got a preview on Tuesday…and it was everything we (and they) had dreamed of for them. Congrats!



HOT DOGS

LATE NIGHT DOGS : Got the munchies for hot dogs late at night? From 11PM-2AM on every Friday and Saturday, some mighty fancy dogs are served by @peppershotdogs at @holidaybaratl at the Interlock on Westside and @screamin_weenies_eav at @banshee_eav.



VARIOUS AND SUNDRY

SLAPPING TACOS : @slappingtacosatl serve up various and sundry Mexican inspired dishes at the Corner Grocery in Capitol View. Yes, they have birria, but they also have Doritos chicken salad and this dish which we think is Cheetos based nachos…but we're not sure. Best to check their Insta to confirm days/hours.



A DREAMY INDIAN SET MEAL: on a semi regular basis, @shivamchaat offers up regional Indian set meals in Marietta. This weekend it's Rajasthani Dal Bati Churma.

A POP-CHEF IN NEED

And finally, we were very saddened to hear that this past week our friend Jorge from @fidelasstreetkitchen had a car accident and is in pretty bad shape. If you would like to help him out, please consider stopping by @eatphocue in Glenwood Park and ordering some Brunswick Stew Tacos as part of a fund raiser for Jorge. And stay tuned to the various Punk Foodie channels this weekend for more info on how to help out.

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Glenwood Park: Phở Cue™ (Vietnamese + BBQ)

11:00am – 11:00pm Fri, Oct 7 | Phở Cue

Capitol View: Slapping Tacos

12:00pm – 10:00pm Fri, Oct 7 | Corner Grocery

Grant park: Ba + Mẹ. (Vietnamese)

4:00pm – 10:00pm Fri, Oct 7 | Eventide Brewing

Tucker: Senpai’s Noodle Supply (Atlanta infused ramen)

5:00pm – 10:00pm Fri, Oct 7 | High Card Brewery

Westside: Pepper’s Hotdogs

11:00pm – 2:00am Fri, Oct 7 – 8 | Holiday Bar

EAV: Screamin’ Weenies (hot dogs)

11:00pm – 2:00am Fri, Oct 7 – 8 | Banshee

SATURDAY

Marietta: Shivam Chaat Corner (Indian)

11:00am – 8:00pm Sat, Oct 8 | Shivam Chaat Corner

Glenwood Park: Pho Cue Phở Cue™ (Vietnamese + BBQ)

11:00am – 11:00pm Sat, Oct 8 | Phở Cue

BuHi: KAMAYAN ATLANTA (Filipino)

12:00pm – 4:00pm Sat, Oct 8 | Kamayan ATL – Filipino Restaurant & Catering

Adair Park: Carrot Dog (Vegan Fast Food)

12:00pm – 4:00pm Sat, Oct 8 | Generator | Aftercar

Oakhurst Porchfest

12:00pm – 7:00pm Sat, Oct 8 | Oakhurst Park

Jonesboro: Veganish (Vegan, Vegetarian & Pescatarian)

4:00pm – 10:00pm Sat, Oct 8 | Atlanta Food Truck Park / Veganish

EAV: Screamin’ Weenies (hot dogs)

11:00pm – 2:00am Sat, Oct 8 – 9 | Banshee

Westside: Pepper’s Hotdogs

11:00pm – 2:00am Sat, Oct 8 – 9 | Holiday Bar

SUNDAY

Grant park: Jack‘s Poppin’ Pho (Lao)

All day Sun, Oct 9 | Eventide Brewing

Doraville: Musubee’s (musubi)

All day Sun, Oct 9 | Tan-Cha Doraville

Marietta: Shivam Chaat Corner (Indian)

11:00am – 8:00pm Sun, Oct 9 | Shivam Chaat Corner

Glenwood Park: Pho Cue Phở Cue™ (Vietnamese + BBQ)

11:00am – 10:00pm Sun, Oct 9 | Phở Cue

BuHi: KAMAYAN ATLANTA (Filipino) + HAPAG (baked goods)

12:00pm – 4:00pm Sun, Oct 9 | Kamayan ATL – Filipino Restaurant & Catering