Selig Development and partner GID have announced the topping out of Westbound at The Works, the 306-unit apartment project underway at Selig’s 80-acre adaptive reuse development on the Upper Westside.

The team also announced the opening of the Westbound at The Works Preview Center, which is located on property at 202A Chattahoochee Row and features a completed model unit. RangeWater will lead the leasing and property management of the residential project. ‘

Westbound at The Works will welcome its first residents by July 2023, with pre-leasing set to start in January.

Located at the property’s main entrance, along Chattahoochee Avenue and Chattahoochee Row, Westbound at The Works will feature a mix of floorplans, comprising 70% one-bedroom and 30% two-bedroom units.

The five-story residential project will include a 547-space parking garage and state-of-the-art amenities that overlook The Camp, the property’s one-acre greenspace. Residents will have access to multiple private upscale offerings, including an indoor/outdoor fitness area, co-working area, game room with indoor/outdoor bar, poolside open air TV lounge, and pool courtyard with communal kitchens and a multitude of diverse outdoor lounging areas.

Oncce delivered, Westbound at The Works will complete the development’s Phase One, which spans 27 acres and is home to 184,000 square feet of retail and 125,000 square feet of office space.

For more information, visit www.theworksatl.com/live.